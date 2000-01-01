Nordea 1 - Nordic Equity BC GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.91
  • 3 Year alpha-0.4
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Nordic 10/40 NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.24%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupNordea
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0841548497

Investment Strategy

The fund taps into a potential investment universe of Nordic-listed companies. This means that the fund has access to world-class companies with strong global market positions, offering broad sector exposure within a relatively compact geographical area. The Nordic region has enjoyed more robust growth than Europe as a whole over the past 10 years. Nordic companies have sound financials and are positioned to benefit from global equity growth. Essentially the funds investment approach involves a fundamental bottom-up process, focusing on internal research and targeting stocks with three common characteristics: attractive valuation, positive earnings momentum and positive news flow. The stock market is screened using both external and internal sources with respect to key parameters, such as FCFy, EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, P/E, etc. Both absolute and relative valuations are considered, with quantitative research supporting, but not determining, the weight allocation.

Latest news

