Investment Strategy

The fund taps into a potential investment universe of Nordic-listed companies. This means that the fund has access to world-class companies with strong global market positions, offering broad sector exposure within a relatively compact geographical area. The Nordic region has enjoyed more robust growth than Europe as a whole over the past 10 years. Nordic companies have sound financials and are positioned to benefit from global equity growth. Essentially the funds investment approach involves a fundamental bottom-up process, focusing on internal research and targeting stocks with three common characteristics: attractive valuation, positive earnings momentum and positive news flow. The stock market is screened using both external and internal sources with respect to key parameters, such as FCFy, EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, P/E, etc. Both absolute and relative valuations are considered, with quantitative research supporting, but not determining, the weight allocation.