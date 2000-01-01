Ocean UK Equity B Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.51%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.60
  • 3 Year alpha7.29
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkCboe UK All Companies PR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.15%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupT Bailey
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDRNX694

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital and income growth, and to provide a return (after fees, charges and other expenses payable out of the Fund) in excess of that of the Cboe UK All Companies Total Return Index over the long-term.

