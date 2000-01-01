Odey Opportunity I GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.83
  • 3 Year alpha1.61
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkARC Euro Balanced Asset index of +0.00%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.28%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupOdey Asset Management
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B5VYSD43

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital appreciation through investment, on a global basis (including in emerging markets), in a diversified portfolio of investments.

Latest news

