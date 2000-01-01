Old Mutual Cirilium Adventurous A

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.99%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupOld Mutual
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF2C6C26

Investment Strategy

To achieve long term capital growth through investment in markets both in the UK and overseas. The Fund will typically have a maximum exposure of 100% to equities with a maximum volatility of 19%.

Latest news

