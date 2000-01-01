Old Mutual Eurp Best Ideas U1 GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha-2.62
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.88%
- SectorEurope Including UK
- Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BFWH3043
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve asset growth through investment in a well-diversified portfolio of equities or equity-related securities of European issuers or of issuers established outside Europe which have a predominant proportion of their assets and/or business operations in Europe.