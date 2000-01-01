Old Mutual Eurp Best Ideas U1 GBP Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.63
  • 3 Year alpha-2.62
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.88%
  • SectorEurope Including UK
  • Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BFWH3043

The objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve asset growth through investment in a well-diversified portfolio of equities or equity-related securities of European issuers or of issuers established outside Europe which have a predominant proportion of their assets and/or business operations in Europe.

