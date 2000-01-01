Old Mutual UK Alpha R GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.50
  • 3 Year alpha-1.09
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupOld Mutual
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0032544065

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to maximise capital growth through investment in a portfolio of predominantly UK equities. Investment will be in a portfolio of predominantly UK equities, either directly in transferable securities or through collective investment schemes, including those managed and operated by the Manager.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .