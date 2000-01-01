Old Mutual UK Alpha R GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.08%
- 3 Year sharpe0.48
- 3 Year alpha-1.2
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.85%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupOld Mutual
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B9MRLD12
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to maximise capital growth through investment in a portfolio of predominantly UK equities. Investment will be in a portfolio of predominantly UK equities, either directly in transferable securities or through collective investment schemes, including those managed and operated by the Manager.