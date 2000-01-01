OneFamily Stockmarket 100 Trust RA
Fund Info
- Yield History1.67%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.10
- 3 Year alpha0.52
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 100 TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.35%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupOneFamily
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0006069479
Investment Strategy
The Scheme aims to achieve capital growth by matching closely the performance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 Share Index (the “Benchmark Index”) after allowing for charges. The Scheme aims to achieve its objective normally by use of a full replication methodology in relation to the Benchmark Index (which represents the average of the share prices of the 100 largest companies, by market capitalisation, listed on the London Stock Exchange), although from time to time the Scheme may adopt a partial replication methodology.