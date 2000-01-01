Investment Strategy

The Scheme aims to achieve capital growth by matching closely the performance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 Share Index (the “Benchmark Index”) after allowing for charges. The Scheme aims to achieve its objective normally by use of a full replication methodology in relation to the Benchmark Index (which represents the average of the share prices of the 100 largest companies, by market capitalisation, listed on the London Stock Exchange), although from time to time the Scheme may adopt a partial replication methodology.