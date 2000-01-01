Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to deliver long-term capital growth.The Fund may be wholly invested in any of the following asset classes (i) shares and other securities issued by companies based worldwide (ii) share/units of other funds (iii) debt securities (issued by governments or companies) (iv) property (v) cash and other liquid securities. The Fund may use financial instruments to limit its exposure to other financial assets or currencies. There is no geographic, economic or industry focus to the fund.