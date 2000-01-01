Orbis OEIC Global Balanced Standard
Fund Info
- Yield History5.61%
- 3 Year sharpe0.36
- 3 Year alpha-3.85
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF-
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupOrbis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BH6XLK83
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to balance investment returns and risk of loss using a diversified global portfolio. To meet this objective, the Fund is targeting outperformance of the returns of its Benchmark, 60% MSCI World Index and 40% JP Morgan Global Government Bond Index hedged into Sterling. This Benchmark combines indices which measure the performance of some of the largest companies listed on world stock exchanges and bonds issued by governments around the world.