Orbis OEIC Global Equity Standard
Fund Info
- Yield History3.90%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-4.55
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF-
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupOrbis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BH6XLH54
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to deliver higher long-term returns than global stock markets, without taking on greater risk of loss. To meet this objective, the Fund is targeting outperformance of the long-term returns of its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index which measures the performance of some of the largest companies listed on stock exchanges around world.