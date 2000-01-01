Orbis OEIC Global Equity Standard

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.58
  • 3 Year alpha-4.31
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF-
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupOrbis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ02KW01

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to deliver higher long-term returns than global stock markets, without taking on greater risk of loss. To meet this objective, the Fund is targeting outperformance of the long-term returns of its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index which measures the performance of some of the largest companies listed on stock exchanges around world.

Latest news

