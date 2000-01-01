Overstone Global Eq Inc Fd J Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.94
  • 3 Year alpha0.13
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World High Dividend Yield NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupOldfield Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B75M3558

Investment Strategy

The Fund's objective is to achieve an income, rising over time, with some capital growth.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .