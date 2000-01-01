Overstone Global Eq Inc Fd J Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.64%
- 3 Year sharpe0.94
- 3 Year alpha0.16
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World High Dividend Yield NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.89%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupOldfield Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B75KB221
Investment Strategy
The Fund's objective is to achieve an income, rising over time, with some capital growth.