Pacific North of South EM All Cp EqI£Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha2.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupPacific Capital Partners
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BD9GKZ43

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve this objective through investing primarily in equity and equity related securities (such as warrants and rights issues) of companies listed on or dealt in Recognised Markets in Emerging Markets or which are listed on or dealt in Recognised Markets outside of the Emerging Markets but which generate the bulk of their earnings in Emerging Markets.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .