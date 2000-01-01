Investment Strategy

This compartment aims to achieve growth by investing in equities or similar securities issued by biopharmaceutical companies that are at the forefront of innovation in the medical sector. The Compartment will invest at least twothirds of its total assets/total wealth in equities issued by companies operating in this sector. Geographically, the Compartment’s investment universe is not restricted to a particular area (including emerging countries). However, in light of the particularly innovative nature of the pharmaceutical industry in North America and Western Europe, the vast majority of investments will be made in these regions. To capitalise on particularly innovative projects in the pharmaceuticals field, the Biotech Compartment may invest up to 10% of its net assets in Private Equity and/or unlisted securities.