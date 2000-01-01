Investment Strategy

The investment policy of this compartment aims to achieve capital growth by investing at least two thirds of its total assets or wealth in equities or any other securities related to securities issued by companies using digital technology to offer interactive services and/or products related to interactive services in the communications sector. The risks will be minimised by a balanced geographical spread in the portfolio, since the investment universe is not limited to a specific geographic region. The Compartment may invest up to 30% of its net assets in China A Shares through (i) the QFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group, (ii) the RQFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group (iii) the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, (iv) the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, and/or (v) any similar acceptable securities trading programmes which may be available to the Compartment in the future as approved by the relevant regulators from time to time.