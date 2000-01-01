Pictet-Emerg Mkt Sustainable Eq I GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.52
  • 3 Year alpha-1.12
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.17%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupPictet
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0772171699

Investment Strategy

This compartment will invest mainly in shares and similar securities (such as ADRs and GDRs) of companies whose headquarters are located in and/or that conduct their main activity in emerging countries, and that incorporate sustainable development principles in their activities. The Compartment may invest in China A Shares through (i) the QFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group (subject to a maximum of 35% of its net assets), (ii) the RQFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group and/ or (iii) the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme. The Compartment may also use financial derivative instruments on China A Shares.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .