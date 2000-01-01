Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing a minimum of two-thirds of its total assets or wealth in a diversified portfolio of bonds and other debt securities linked to local emerging debt. Emerging countries are defined as those considered, at the time of investing, as industrially developing countries by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) or one of the leading investment banks, which include, amongst others, Brazil. The fund may invest more than 10% and up to 20% of its net asset value in securities issued or guaranteed by a single country (including its government, a public or local authority of that country) with a credit rating below investment grade (such as Brazil, Argentina, Hungary, Vietnam and Sri Lanka). Investments in China may be performed, inter alia, on the China Interbank Bond Market directly, or through the QFII or the RQFII quota granted to the Managers for up to 30% of its net assets.