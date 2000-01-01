Pictet-Family I GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.08
  • 3 Year alpha0.37
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Small Cap NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.06%
  • IA SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupPictet
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0990124041

Investment Strategy

This compartment will invest at least two-thirds of its total assets or wealth in equities issued by small-capitalisation companies that are headquartered in and/ or have their main activity in Europe. European small-capitalisation companies are companies that, at the time of investment, have a capitalisation of less than 5 billion euros.

