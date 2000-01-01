Pictet-Family I GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.08
- 3 Year alpha0.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Small Cap NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.06%
- IA SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupPictet
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0990124041
Investment Strategy
This compartment will invest at least two-thirds of its total assets or wealth in equities issued by small-capitalisation companies that are headquartered in and/ or have their main activity in Europe. European small-capitalisation companies are companies that, at the time of investment, have a capitalisation of less than 5 billion euros.