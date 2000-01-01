Investment Strategy

The compartment’s objective is to seek revenue and capital growth by investing its portfolio in bonds and money market instruments in emerging countries, within the limits allowed by the investment restrictions. At least two-thirds of the total assets or wealth of the compartment will be invested in bonds and other debt instruments issued or guaranteed by national or local governments of emerging countries and/or other issuers domiciled in emerging countries. The Compartment may invest up to 30% of its net assets in bonds and other debt securities denominated in RMB through (i) the QFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group and/or (ii) the RQFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group. Investments in China may be performed, inter alia, on the China Interbank Bond Market (“CIBM”) directly, or through the QFII or the RQFII quota granted to the Managers for up to 30% of the Compartment’s net assets.