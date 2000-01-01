Investment Strategy

The compartment applies a capital growth strategy, by investing principally in equities, or in any other transferable security linked to or similar to equities, issued by companies throughout the world (including emerging countries). It will invest mainly in securities issued by companies active throughout the environmental value chain, for example in agriculture, forestry, clean energy and water. The Compartment may invest up to 30% of its net assets in China A Shares through (i) the QFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group, (ii) the RQFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group and/or (iii) the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme (iv) the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and/or (v) any similar acceptable securities trading and clearing linked programmes or access instruments which may be available to the Compartment in the future.