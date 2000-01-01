Investment Strategy

The subfund will pursue a strategy of capital growth by investing at least two thirds of its total assets in equities of companies that can benefit from global megatrends, i.e. market trends resulting from sustainable and secular changes in economic and social factors. The investment universe is not limited to a specific geographical area. The Compartment may invest up to 30% of its net assets in China A Shares through (i) the QFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group, (ii) the RQFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group (iii) the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, (iv) the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, and/or (v) any similar acceptable securities trading programmes which may be available to the Compartment in the future as approved by the relevant regulators from time to time. The Compartment may also use financial derivative instruments, such as futures and swaps, on China A Shares.