Pictet-Greater China I GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.81
  • 3 Year alpha2.74
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Golden Dragon 10/40 NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.05%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupPictet
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0859478934

Investment Strategy

This Compartment will invest at least two-thirds of its total assets or wealth in equities issued by companies that are headquartered in and/or conduct their main activity in Hong Kong, China or Taiwan. The compartment may use derivative techniques and instruments for efficient management, within the limits specified in the investment restrictions.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .