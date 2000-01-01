Pictet-Health I dy GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha-2.55
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.22%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupPictet
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0448836782

Investment Strategy

The fund's objective is to achieve capital growth by investing at least two-thirds of its total assets or wealth in equities or similar securities issued by companies that are active in the field of generic drugs.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .