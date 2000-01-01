Pictet-Indian Equities I GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha0.55
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI India 10-40 NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.08%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupPictet
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0859479155
Investment Strategy
This compartment aims to invest directly or indirectly in transferable securities, issued by companies and institutions that are based in India or have their main activity in India. The compartment will invest a minimum of two-thirds of its total assets or wealth in equities issued by companies that are headquartered in India or conduct the majority of their activity in India.