Pictet-Japanese Equity Opps HI GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-2.57
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.02%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupPictet
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0814461561
Investment Strategy
The fund's objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the Japanese equity market. The Compartment will seek to maximize the total return in terms of Japanese yen through capital gains from investment in a broadly diversified portfolio of Japanese equities by maximising the potential for alpha generation through the use of “130/30” management, while observing the principle of risk spreading.