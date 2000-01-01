Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing a minimum of two-thirds of its total assets or wealth in a diversified portfolio of bonds and other debt securities linked to Latin American local emerging debt. Emerging countries in Latin America are defined as those considered, at the time of investing, as industrially developing countries by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) or one of the leading investment banks. These countries include, amongst others, Brazil. The fund may invest more than 10% and up to 65% of its net asset value in securities issued or guaranteed by a single country (including its government, a public or local authority of that country) with a credit rating below investment grade (such as Brazil and Argentina).