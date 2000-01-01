Investment Strategy

The fund applies a strategy for capital growth by investing primarily in shares issued by companies contributing to and/or profiting from the value chain of the agricultural sector. The Compartment’s investment universe is not limited to a specific geographic region. The Compartment may invest up to 30% of its net assets in China A Shares through (i) the QFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group, (ii) the RQFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group (iii) the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, (iv) the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, and/or (v) any similar acceptable securities trading programmes which may be available to the Compartment in the future as approved by the relevant regulators from time to time. The Compartment may also use financial derivative instruments, such as futures and swaps, on China A Shares.