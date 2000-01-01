Investment Strategy

This compartment will apply a capital growth strategy by investing at least two-thirds of its total assets or wealth in equities issued by companies operating in the premium brands sector, which offer high quality services and products. These companies benefit from strong market recognition because they have the ability to create or channel consumer trends. They may also have a certain capacity to set prices. The Compartment may invest up to 30% of its net assets in China A Shares through (i) the QFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group, (ii) the RQFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group (iii) the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, (iv) the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, and/or (v) any similar acceptable securities trading programmes which may be available to the Compartment in the future as approved by the relevant regulators from time to time.