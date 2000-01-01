Investment Strategy

This compartment will invest mainly in shares and similar securities (such as ADRs and GDRs) of companies whose headquarters are located in and/or that conduct their main activity in emerging countries, and that incorporate sustainable development principles in their activities. The Compartment may invest in China A Shares through (i) the QFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group (subject to a maximum of 35% of its net assets), (ii) the RQFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group and/ or (iii) the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme. The Compartment may also use financial derivative instruments on China A Shares.