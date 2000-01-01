Investment Strategy

This compartment aims to achieve capital growth by investing mainly in equities and equity related securities (such as convertible bonds, ADR, GDR) issued by companies that contribute to and/or profit from the value chain in robotics and enabling technologies. These investments will be made in compliance with article 41 of the 2010 Act. The Compartment may invest up to 30% of its net assets in China A Shares through (i) the QFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group, (ii) the RQFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group (iii) the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, (iv) the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, and/or (v) any similar acceptable securities trading programmes which may be available to the Compartment in the future as approved by the relevant regulators from time to time. The Compartment may also use financial derivative instruments, such as futures and swaps, on China A Shares.