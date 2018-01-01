Pictet-Russian Equities I USD fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Pictet-Russian Equities I USD fund

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Pictet

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0338482002

Benchmark

MSCI Russia 10-40 NR USD

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Compartment will invest a minimum of two-thirds of its total assets/total wealth in equities or any other kind of “equity”-type security issued by companies that are headquartered in Russia or that conduct the majority of their activity in Russia. These other “equity”-type securities may be American depositary receipts (ADRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) and Global depositary receipts (GDRs), whose underlying assets are issued by companies domiciled in Russia then traded on regulated markets outside these countries, mainly in the US and in Europe. This Compartment will hold a diversified portfolio, generally composed of securities issued by listed companies. These securities may be ordinary or preferred shares, convertible bonds and, to a lesser extent, warrants and options.

