Investment Strategy

The compartment will invest a minimum of twothirds of its total assets or wealth in equities or any other kind of “equity”-type security issued by companies that are headquartered in Russia or that conduct the majority of their activity in Russia. These other “equity”-type securities may be American depositary receipts (ADRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) and Global depositary receipts (GDRs), whose underlying assets are issued by companies domiciled in Russia then traded on regulated markets outside these countries, mainly in the US and in Europe. This compartment will hold a diversified portfolio, generally composed of securities in listed companies. These securities may be ordinary or preferred shares, convertible bonds and, to a lesser extent, warrants and options.