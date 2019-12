Investment Strategy

The fund applies a capital growth strategy by investing primarily in shares or similar securities issued by companies that contribute to providing integrity, health, and freedom, whether it be individual, corporate or political. The Compartment will invest at least two-thirds of its total assets or wealth in equities issued by companies operating in this sector. The Compartment may invest up to 30% of its net assets in China A Shares through (i) the QFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group, (ii) the RQFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group (iii) the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, (iv) the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, and/or (v) any similar acceptable securities trading programmes which may be available to the Compartment in the future as approved by the relevant regulators from time to time. The Compartment may also use financial derivative instruments, such as futures and swaps, on China A Shares.