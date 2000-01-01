Investment Strategy

The Compartment aims to achieve capital growth by investing mainly in equities and equity related securities (such as convertible bonds, closed ended real estate investments trusts (REITs), ADR, GDR) issued by companies that contribute to and/or profit from the trend towards urbanisation. These investments will be made in compliance with article 41 of the 2010 Act. The targeted companies will be active mainly, but not exclusively, in the following areas: mobility and transportation, infrastructure, real estate, sustainable resources management (such as energy efficiency or waste management) as well as enabling technologies and services supporting the development of smart and sustainable cities.