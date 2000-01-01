Investment Strategy

The fund applies a strategy for capital growth by investing at least two-thirds of its total assets / wealth in shares or any other securities related to shares issued by companies active in the financing, planting, and management of forests and wooded areas and/or in the processing, production and distribution of wood for construction and other services and products derived from wood contained in the silvi culture value chain. The Compartment may invest up to 30% of its net assets in China A Shares through (i) the QFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group, (ii) the RQFII quota granted to an entity of the Pictet Group (iii) the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, (iv) the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, and/or (v) any similar acceptable securities trading programmes which may be available to the Compartment in the future as approved by the relevant regulators from time to time.