Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide focused exposure to attractively priced Capital Securities (defined below) together with maximum total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in an actively managed portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments and other securities of which at least 80% will be invested in Capital Securities in accordance with the policies set out below. Capital Securities are Fixed Income Securities, contingent convertible bonds and/or equities issued by financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies.