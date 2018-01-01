PIMCO GIS Cmdty Real Ret Instl GBP H Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

PIMCO GIS Cmdty Real Ret Instl GBP H Acc
Fund Info
accumulation
PIMCO
Ireland
IE00BYX7TK89
Bloomberg Commodity TR USD
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments (which may be listed or OTC), including swap agreements, futures, options on futures and structured notes and commodity index-linked notes, which enable it to gain exposures to any of the indices and sub-indices referencing commodities (including but not limited to any index within the Bloomberg Commodity family of indices) which meet with the requirements of and have, where necessary, been cleared by the Central Bank. Details of any indices utilised by the Fund and the types of commodities they reference will be available from the Investment Advisor upon request.
