PIMCO GIS Cmdty Real Ret Instl GBP H Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

PIMCO GIS Cmdty Real Ret Instl GBP H Acc

Fund

Specialist

NAV Price

Chg

Research

News & analysis

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

PIMCO

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00BYX7TK89

Benchmark

Bloomberg Commodity TR USD

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments (which may be listed or OTC), including swap agreements, futures, options on futures and structured notes and commodity index-linked notes, which enable it to gain exposures to any of the indices and sub-indices referencing commodities (including but not limited to any index within the Bloomberg Commodity family of indices) which meet with the requirements of and have, where necessary, been cleared by the Central Bank. Details of any indices utilised by the Fund and the types of commodities they reference will be available from the Investment Advisor upon request.

Regulatory Documents

Latest News

