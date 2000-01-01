Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Diversified Income Fund is to seek to maximise total return, consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund will normally be within two years (plus or minus) of an equally weighted blend of the following three indices: Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Credit ex-Emerging Markets, ICE BofAML BB-B Rated Developed Markets High Yield Constrained Index, JPMorgan EMBI Global; All USD Hedged (together the “Benchmark”).