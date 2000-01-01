Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to maximise total return, consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund will normally be within two years (plus or minus) of an equally weighted blend of the following three indices: Barclays Capital Global Aggregate Credit Component, Merrill Lynch Global High Yield BB-B Rated constrained, JPMorgan EMBI Global; All USD Hedged. The Fund may invest in a diversified pool of corporate fixed income securities of varying maturities. The Fund may invest all of its assets in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities.