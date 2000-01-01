PIMCO GIS Dyn Mlt-Asst Instl GBPH Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.28
  • 3 Year alpha5.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEuribor 1 Month EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupPIMCO
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BYQDNG76

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Dynamic Multi-Asset Fund is to seek to maximise total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management.

