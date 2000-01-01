Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to seek to maximise total return, consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in Fixed Income Instruments of issuers that economically are tied to countries with emerging securities markets. Such securities may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies and the USD. No more than 20% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in securities that are convertible into equity securities. No more than 10% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in equity securities.