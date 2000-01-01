Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Emerging Local Bond Fund is to seek to maximise total return, consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in Fixed Income Instruments denominated in currencies of countries with emerging securities markets which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts, or swap agreements. The Fund may invest without limit in Fixed Income Instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may invest all of its assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) subject to a maximum of 15% of its total assets. The Fund may invest all of its assets in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage or asset-backed securities.