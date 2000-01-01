Investment Strategy

The fund aims to prudently generate a total return through a combination of both income and capital growth. The fund invests primarily in a range of investment grade fixed income securities (which are loans that pay a fixed or variable rate of interest) issued by companies or governments from around the world. Securities will be priced in a range of global currencies. The investment advisor will choose securities with varying repayment dates based on its expectations for interest rate and exchange rate changes. The fund may invest substantially in emerging markets, which in investment terms are those economies that are still developing. Investment grade securities, as determined by international ratings agencies, whilst potentially producing a lower level of income than noninvestment grade securities, are also considered to be of lower risk. The fund may also invest up to 1% in securities which are rated lower than BBB but rated at least B by these same agencies.