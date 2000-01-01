PIMCO GIS Glb Hi Yld Bd Instl GBP H Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.35
- 3 Year alpha-0.2
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofA BB-B Rtd DM HY Ctd TR HUSD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.56%
- IA Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupPIMCO
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B45YBF65
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Global High Yield Bond Fund is to seek to maximise total return, consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its total net assets in a diversified portfolio of high yield Fixed Income Instruments that are denominated in major world currencies and are rated lower than Baa by Moody’s or BBB by S&P or equivalently rated by Fitch. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total net assets in high yield Fixed Income Instruments that are rated Caa or lower by Moody’s or CCC or lower by S&P or equivalently rated by Fitch (or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Advisor to be of a comparable quality). The portion of the Fund’s assets that are not invested in Fixed Income Instruments rated lower than Baa by Moody’s or lower than BBB by S&P or equivalently rated by Fitch may be invested in higher quality Fixed Income Instruments.