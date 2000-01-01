Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to seek to maximise total return, consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its total net assets in a diversified portfolio of high yield Fixed Income Instruments that are denominated in major world currencies and are rated lower than Baa by Moody’s or BBB by S&P. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total net assets in high yield Fixed Income Instruments that are rated Caa or lower by Moody’s or CCC or lower by S&P (or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Adviser to be of a comparable quality).