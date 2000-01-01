PIMCO GIS Glb Rl Ret Instl GBP H Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.64
- 3 Year alpha0.07
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Wld Govt Infl Lkd TR Hdg USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.49%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupPIMCO
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE0034235527
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Global Real Return Fund is to seek to maximise real return, consistent with preservation of real capital and prudent investment management. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in a diversified portfolio of inflation-indexed Fixed Income Securities of varying maturities issued by governments, their agencies or instrumentalities and corporations. The fund aims to generate a "real return", preserving and growing the amount originally invested.