PIMCO GIS GlInGd Crdt Instl GBPH Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.50
- 3 Year alpha-1.47
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Gbl Agg Credit TR Hdg USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.49%
- IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupPIMCO
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B0HZNB91
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Global Investment Grade Credit Fund is to seek to maximise total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in a diversified portfolio of investment grade corporate Fixed Income Instruments of issuers, having their registered office or predominant operations in at least three countries, one of which may be the U.S.