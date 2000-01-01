PIMCO GIS RAE Em Mkts Instl GBP UnH Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.44
  • 3 Year alpha-2.4
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupPIMCO
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BWX4C175

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to seek a total return which exceeds that of its benchmark index namely, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .